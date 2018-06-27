Watch Karwaan trailer for a brilliant Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan’s confident debut

When Irrfan Khan is working at the height of his powers, there is nobody like him. Karwaan trailer, which finds the actor behind the wheel again after Piku, is Irrfan’s playground. He has been given dialogues that will make you laugh out loud and he delivers them in his deadpan signature style.

The Karwaan trailer was released on Wednesday and pits the formidable Irrfan against Bollywood debutantes Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

On a usual work day, Avinash (played by Dulquer) gets a call about his father, who is on a visit to Gangotri. The caller informs him that his father has passed away and that the dead body has been sent to him. He befriends a man called Shaukat, played by Irrfan, who helps him collect his father’s remains. Much to Dulquer’s dismay, when they get to the ‘body’, he discovers that the coffin contains the body of an old woman instead and is informed that he must now go to Kochi for his father’s body. On reaching Kochi, Dulquer get a call about a missing girl from her mother, who wants him to help her. The girl in question, Tanya (played by Mithila) has gone missing from her college in Ooty. Enroute to Kochi, Avinash and Shaukat, must now take a detour to Ooty to check on the missing girl. The film is about their journey.

If the subject itself seems a bit morbid, it is Irrfan who adds a dash of humour to the tale. His reaction to being addressed as the driver, or when he finds himself in a situation where he might get more than just a ‘thappad’, leaves audience highly amused.

Here’s a sample: At a point in the trailer he says: “Roti hui aurat pe aur doodh wale pe kabhi barosa nahi karte (a weeping woman and the milkman are two people to never be trusted).”

Karwaan is a dark comedy and that revolves around ‘dead bodies’. The film happens to be Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar’s debut movie in Hindi, directed by Akarsh Khurana. A travel film, it helps three lost souls come to terms with their lives through a journey. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and is slated to release on August 3.

