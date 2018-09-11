Katrina Kaif, Freida Pinto, Kalki Koechlin steal the spotlight at Love Sonia screening. See pics, videos

Katrina Kaif arrived at Love Sonia’s special screening in Mumbai on Monday looking stunning as ever. The film stars Mrunal Thakur, Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao, and Sai Tamhankar. It is directed by Tabrez Noorani (producer of Slumdog Millionaire). Tabrez’s Love Sonia — his directorial debut — handles the sensitive topic of sex trafficking.

Katrina was all smiles as she stepped out to support the Love Sonia cast. Stars like Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Grover and Tanushree Dutta also came out in force to welcome Tabrez Noorani’s hard-hitting movie about the story of a young girl. In the film inspired by real life events, Sonia (Mrunal Thakur) takes a long journey to rescue her sister, Preeti (Riya Sisodia) from the dangerous world of international sex trafficking.

See photos of all the celebrities who came to show their support for Love Sonia at the special screening:



Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 15:48 IST