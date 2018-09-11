Katrina Kaif, Freida Pinto, Kalki Koechlin steal the spotlight at Love Sonia screening. See pics, videos
Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin to Richa Chadha and Freida Pinto, see all the stars from Love Sonia’s special screening in Mumbai.bollywood Updated: Sep 11, 2018 15:48 IST
Katrina Kaif arrived at Love Sonia’s special screening in Mumbai on Monday looking stunning as ever. The film stars Mrunal Thakur, Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao, and Sai Tamhankar. It is directed by Tabrez Noorani (producer of Slumdog Millionaire). Tabrez’s Love Sonia — his directorial debut — handles the sensitive topic of sex trafficking.
View this post on Instagram
@Regrann from @pinkvilla - Katrina Kaif flashes her charming smile at the screening of Love Sonia! Can we ever have enough of her? @pinkvilla ♥️ . . #katrinakaif #kat #lovesonia #screening #cuteness #adorable #smile #pretty #actress #lovely #style #fashion #stunning #movies #hot #gorgeous #glam #fashionista #bollywood #pinkvilla
Katrina was all smiles as she stepped out to support the Love Sonia cast. Stars like Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Grover and Tanushree Dutta also came out in force to welcome Tabrez Noorani’s hard-hitting movie about the story of a young girl. In the film inspired by real life events, Sonia (Mrunal Thakur) takes a long journey to rescue her sister, Preeti (Riya Sisodia) from the dangerous world of international sex trafficking.
See photos of all the celebrities who came to show their support for Love Sonia at the special screening:
View this post on Instagram
@freidapinto @therichachadha @mrunalofficial2016 during the promotions of film #lovesonia in mumbai.... . . . . #freidapinto #richachadda #mrunalthakur #lovesonia #promotions #mumbai #india#instaphoto #instagram #inspirationalquotes #inspiration #instago #bollywoodstar #bollywoodstylefile #bollywoodsong #bollyshake #bollywoodhottie #bollywoodfashion #photos #photographers
View this post on Instagram
Went to see @lovesoniamovie yesterday. It's a heartwrenching and shocking story with a tiny but essential glimmer of hope. The performances are incredibly moving, what a cast! @mrunalofficial2016 @riya_sisodiya07 @saietamhankar @rajkummar_rao @therichachadha @bajpayee.manoj @_adilhussain @freidapinto @luna.rioumina @abhishek_bharate @anupampkher @markduplass #demimoore #releasing14thsept Thank you @brasstacksindia for the dress.
First Published: Sep 11, 2018 15:48 IST