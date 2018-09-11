 Katrina Kaif, Freida Pinto, Kalki Koechlin steal the spotlight at Love Sonia screening. See pics, videos | bollywood | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Katrina Kaif, Freida Pinto, Kalki Koechlin steal the spotlight at Love Sonia screening. See pics, videos

Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin to Richa Chadha and Freida Pinto, see all the stars from Love Sonia’s special screening in Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Sep 11, 2018 15:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Katrina kaif,Love Sonia,Kalki koechlin
Katrina Kaif and many other Bollywood celebrities got a first glimpse at Love Sonia. (Instagram)

Katrina Kaif arrived at Love Sonia’s special screening in Mumbai on Monday looking stunning as ever. The film stars Mrunal Thakur, Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao, and Sai Tamhankar. It is directed by Tabrez Noorani (producer of Slumdog Millionaire). Tabrez’s Love Sonia — his directorial debut — handles the sensitive topic of sex trafficking.

Katrina was all smiles as she stepped out to support the Love Sonia cast. Stars like Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Grover and Tanushree Dutta also came out in force to welcome Tabrez Noorani’s hard-hitting movie about the story of a young girl. In the film inspired by real life events, Sonia (Mrunal Thakur) takes a long journey to rescue her sister, Preeti (Riya Sisodia) from the dangerous world of international sex trafficking.

See photos of all the celebrities who came to show their support for Love Sonia at the special screening:

View this post on Instagram

@katrinakaif ❤️ Last nyt screening #lovesonia ..

A post shared by Riya Sisodiya07 (@riya_sisodiya07) on

#LoveSonia screening #MrunalThakur

#LoveSonia screening #MrunalThakur

A post shared by VrieskarnaV (@mrunalthakurstory) on


First Published: Sep 11, 2018 15:48 IST

tags

