Katrina Kaif is back at work, shares picture with her glam crew in PPE kits

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 17:09 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif has returned to work after months of self-isolation at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.On Thursday, she shared a picture from her first day back at work.

The photo showed Katrina sitting on a stool in a black T-shirt and yellow shorts with a pink canvas background behind her. She is joined by two men behind her who are seen in PPE kits. It is not known if they are from her hair and makeup crew or if they are also models joining her for the shoot. Katrina’s quirky caption also doesn’t help decode the mystery. She simply shared a smiling and an alien emoji.

Nevertheless, Katrina’s fans showered her picture with compliments. “Excuse me, but everyone needs to like this photo ASAP because it’s the most gorgeous thing they’ll ever see,” wrote one. “This woman is like a wine she gets better with the age .... just see her face how baby she looks mashallah nazar na lage,” wrote another.

Katrina is living at her Mumbai apartment with her sister Isabelle Kaif. In the beginning of the lockdown, Katrina shared multiple fitness videos and sneak peeks into her life at home with her sister. The two would clean the house, sweep the floor and even cook meals together. Lately, Katrina’s Instagram activity has grown more stagnant. She recently shared a throwback picture from a beach vacation and a bunch of promotional posts.

Katrina’s film Sooryavanshi was up for release in March but has been indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar in the Rohit Shetty directorial. Sooryavanshi is a fourth film in his cop universe of movies that includes Singham and Simmba. The movie also has cameos by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The film is a horror comedy directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Sharing the first poster of their upcoming film, which will release in 2021, Katrina Kaif wrote: “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, Phone Bhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021.”

