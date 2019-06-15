Katrina Kaif on big budget films failing at box office: ‘There is no trend, make a good film with any actor and it will work’

After a rather lean phase, Katrina Kaif finally has reasons to celebrate as her latest film, Bharat, has fared well at the box office. The actor is not disappointed despite two consecutive duds last year — Zero and Thugs of Hindostan — as she believes in counting her blessings and moving forward gracefully. She talks about Bharat’s success and how the experience has changed her choices of roles. Excerpts:

What do you feel about the reactions coming your way for Bharat?

I appreciate the feedback because it helps me get better. The validation feels great. A film is a collaborative effort and there is so much that goes into a character – not just by the person essaying the role but the one who has written it, the entourage behind it, the director who helps bring it out.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif with the families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition, at the special screening of Bharat in Mumbai. ( IANS )

You have worked with Salman Khan in several projects. Is it any different each time the two of you collaborate?

I don’t carry any baggage when I go on set – who is my co-star, how many films we’ve done together and anything else for that matter. We need to keep giving the audience a new experience. I’m very conscious of that, especially now.

At this point in your career, is it easy for you to turn down roles?

Yeah, after working for so many years. When I started out, I had a very clear vision of the kind of work I wanted to do and who I wanted to be on screen. I was fortunate to have ticked a lot of those boxes. With time, you become a little bit of a different person. You evolve — what you feel, you believe, what attracts you, or interests you – it changes. Now I respond instinctively to where I’ll be challenged and where I’ll learn something.

Do you feel there’s pressure for big-budget films to work as a couple of them have failed?

Many big films haven’t done well in the last few months but I don’t analyse it. We always want to find some generic, one-size-fits-all kind of sweeping answer. Every film is a unique experience of two-and-a-half-hours. You just have to make a good story, and the film will work. There is no trend. If you make a good film with any actor – be it young, new, old or established, it will work.

Do you feel this is one of the most enriching phases in your career?

I have, right from my third film Namastey London (2007), played strong roles. Then came Rajneeti (2010), after which I played the most beautifully layered character in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). I’ve had fantastic opportunities. Can you go deeper? Of course. I have so much time to do that.

Your role in Zero was praised but the film tanked at the box office. Was it a tough situation to be in?

You feel very bad as we all put in so much work. A huge amount of effort has gone into the film, so you feel the weight of it. But on a different note, Zero gave me so much. As an actor, it brought me the maximum love I’ve received so far. It was a wonderful and creatively satisfying experience.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 11:28 IST