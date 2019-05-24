Katrina Kaif proposes to Salman Khan in new Bharat clip. Check out his reaction

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a brand new clip from her upcoming film, Bharat. The video also features the film’s male lead, actor Salman Khan.

In the clip, Katrina and Salman are seen sitting outside a restaurant. She mentions how she is of the marriageable age now and has grown fond of him. Salman, who apparently plays a man of few words in the film, could only nod with a smile and say, ‘Ji, madam sir’. She asks him ‘Toh shaadi kab karni hai,’ which knocks the wind out of his lungs and he chokes on his food. The video then shows clips from the song Aithey Aa from the film.

How will Salman react to the proposal? In the film’s trailer, we see him turning around right after this scene to watch someone walk away. Perhaps he rejected Katrina’s proposal, breaking her heart.

This scene must have followed the proposal.

The film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar also shared pictures from the film. He shared two behind-the-scenes pictures of Salman from the “Maut ka kuwan”. The pictures give a sneak peek into the character who is seen dressed as a daredevil circus artist and is about to perform a stunt. While in the other pictures, the viewers can spot the entire filming of the scene.

Earlier Katrina had shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film. In the first picture, the 33-year-old can be seen in her ‘Madam Ji’ avatar from the film while Salman is seen getting his touch-up done before the start of a scene. In the second picture, Katrina is seen in the attire of a coal mine worker and it seems from the picture that she is gazing at something really close to her heart. In the last picture she can be seen sporting formals with her hair in loose curls.

On Wednesday, another song from the film, titled Turpeya was released. The song is about a man out of his home country. It starts with a dialogue Salman says in praise of India and features him entering a sort of celebration wearing a navy uniform.

Spread over a span of 60 years, the film has some scenes recreating the partition of India. Zafar had revealed in an Instagram post that shooting for those scenes was the most challenging. The film is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on June 5.

First Published: May 24, 2019 20:07 IST