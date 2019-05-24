Katrina Kaif asks Salman Khan why he doesn’t follow her on Instagram, his answer is hilarious

Actor Katrina Kaif has been busy promoting her next film Bharat, where she stars with Salman Khan. Katrina, who is close friends with her co-actor too, rarely loses a chance to pull his leg. At a recent media interaction, Katrina was reminded of her comment that Salman needs to up his Instagram game. When reporter asked her how Salman should go about doing this, she said, “Ask Salman if he follows me!”

Salman also replied good-naturedly to her comment. “Har jagah! Abhi main inko ghar tak chhod ke aaunga yahin se,” he said, which left Katrina laughing. Salman follows just eight people on Instagram, including Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

Meanwhile, her own Instagram game is on point. Katrina spotted a pretty flower-printed dress and shared the photo with just the right caption, “Phoolon se bharaa Bharat.” In the two pictures, Katrina can be seen in a summer, sleeveless midi in multi colours. Bharat will see Katrina play the main female lead opposite Salman, the other female lead being Disha Patani.

Also read: On Priyanka Chopra’s pics from Ethiopia, fans ask what she is doing for Indian kids. Here’s her reply

Bharat will release on Eid this year (June 5) and in the run-up to it, the makers have been releasing posters and songs at regular intervals. Salman reportedly appears in several different looks in the film as he essays different roles in the film including a circus artist, a miner, a naval officer among others.

Katrina was not the first choice for the role. The role was to be done by Priyanka Chopra, who abruptly quit the film last year, a fact about which Salman still appears to be sore. He has often said how Priyanka’s sudden exit left Katrina with very little time to prepare. “She came to meet me one day and said she is going to get married and hence won’t be able to work in the film. I had told Priyanka that we will adjust the dates for her. She said that she isn’t sure how much time she needs for the preparation of her wedding,” he had told Mumbai Mirror.

At a Facebook chat, Katrina had mentioned how she got two months to prepare but Salman had interjected that Priyanka didn’t give them much time. “I had two months to prepare once we cracked the physicality and hair, everything fell in place,” she said. However, Salman interrupted her and added, “Priyanka didn’t give us much time.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 24, 2019 12:40 IST