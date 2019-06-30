Katrina Kaif says she wants to do offbeat or fun films like Gone Girl, Chaalbaaz

Good looks, great roles and blockbuster films — she has it all. Yet, actor Katrina Kaif is raring to experiment with her craft and do more “challenging” roles. The actor ended last year on a high note with a film like Zero, which despite not doing well at the box office brought her critical and public acclaim. And this year, too, she has garnered praise for her role in Bharat. Clearly, Katrina is on a career high and wants the momentum to only go up.

What are the genres you now want to discover?

It’s the heart and soul of the makers, and what they are trying to say with a film. I want to do roles which I’ve not done before. It can be an offbeat film like Gone Girl or something like Chaalbaaz, where you are playing double roles, which is a quirky fun comedy. Or even a film like Tully starring Charlize Theron, which is about a single mother struggling. It’s about finding material like that. I am not the first choice of people when it comes to these films because I tend to do large scale films. But I am really dying to do a film like that, though the script has to be right. You can’t do a film just be to be indulgent, because you have a meaty role and not when the story is not going to add up. It has to be incredible writing.

Your sister Isabelle is making her debut this year. What do you think will work in favour vis-à-vis your journey?

She has many years of formal training in acting, from an institute such as The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. What works for her as an advantage is the opening of the digital platform. The advice I give her is to stay true to herself and her strengths, and not listen to people when they tell you to emulate a formula that you see around. Don’t think that only certain type of films works.

Personally, what is that one dictum or belief that you live by?

There are thoughts that apply at different times. We have all heard this saying that ‘whatever happens, happens for a reason’, so don’t regret whatever is happening’. A lot of times we spend time thinking that we are not happy with where we are. You spend many moments of the day thinking, ‘I am not happy being here or I wish I was somewhere else’. I try and check myself about that, that I do not mentally want to be somewhere else, but in the moment.

But that must be difficult given the profession you are in…

I try to. It only makes sense to embrace and enjoy where we are right now, the rest of it is all projection in our minds.

How do you stay grounded?

By doing our job to the best of our abilities in any given situation, and to have faith in oneself. I have a lot of trust in the greater good, and something greater than us that is watching out for us.

Do any of your other sisters want to get into the movies?

No, my other sisters are settled in their jobs. One is a doctor in advanced mathematics; one is doing her masters in sociology and economics. The other one works in the beauty industry and another one has her own business. The one doing her sociology, when people ask her about getting into films, she gets irritated (laughs).

