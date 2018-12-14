Katrina Kaif shares unseen stills from Zero song Husn Parcham. See here

Katrina Kaif shared some stunning stills from her song from the upcoming film Zero, Husn Parcham, which didn't make it to the final song but are surely a sight for sore eyes.

Earlier this week, the makers of Zero released the film's latest song, titled Husn Parcham. However, there were some parts of the song that couldn't make it to the final cut. But thanks to Instagram, Katrina revealed the pictures for her fans. "Didn't make it in the final song cut ... but I love this dress," she captioned the post.

Donning a yellow outfit covered in frills, Katrina looked every bit of a superstar.

Husn Parcham features Katrina showing off her killer dance moves at various settings including a barbershop, a theatrical setting, and even a bathtub. Her curls add the perfect amount of oomph to the whole look.

This is Katrina's second dance number this year. Earlier, she was featured in Suraiyya, from Thugs of Hindostan.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 21:11 IST