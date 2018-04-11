Katrina Kaif turns a bride for Shah Rukh’s Zero and we can’t look away. See pics

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has shared her look as a bride from her upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan, Zero, and we can assure you will be stunned by her classic avatar. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Anushka Sharma and features SRK as a dwarf.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, Katrina wrote, “Aaj for Zero. Pic by Anand L Rai.” Katrina reportedly plays an actor in the film who is struggling with alcoholism.

On Tuesday, pictures from the sets, showing Katrina as a bride were also doing the rounds online. She is wearing a Kanjeevaram saree and is bedecked in jewellery and traditional make-up.

Shah Rukh recently referred to Katrina as his ‘media manager’ in a photograph he posted on his Twitter page. “Katrina is having fun doing all this. I think Zero is technically and emotionally a difficult film, so it required that kind of individuals who can create fun atmosphere on the film set and that is what Katrina is doing. It is so nice of her and entire team to have this kind of atmosphere all around.”

Talking about his film, Rai had said, “I wanted to celebrate Zero, I wanted to celebrate the incompleteness in people. There is nothing great in being a complete person. There is a beauty to incompleteness. We all are humans and ‘Zero’ comes from there.”

Zero is a romantic drama written by Himanshu Sharma. It is set to release on December 21.

