Katrina Kaif’s special birthday post for Varun Dhawan: ‘Hope we continue to do mad things till we 80’

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:00 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish Varun Dhawan a happy birthday. Varun celebrated his 33rd birthday in lockdown, but received love from friends and fans virtually.

Katrina took to Instagram stories, and wrote, “Happiest Birthday Varun...Stay the funniest maddest nicest person you are....and I hope we continue to do mad things till we 80.” She shared a picture of the two of them, which shows Varun presenting her with a statue of a Dalmatian.

Varun also received birthday wishes from the likes of Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Shashank Khaitan. Karan shared a picture of him kissing Varun on the forehead and wrote, “Happy birthday to my crazy, happy and lovely child.”

His Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi, meanwhile, shared a behind-the-scenes picture from their film and wrote, “Omg this is one of my fav pics of us!!! I wish you all the best boo boo. Many more years of success, good health, happiness and laughter.”

Varun conducted an AMA session on Instagram on his birthday, in which he was joined by Bharti Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Badshah, Shaan, and Jassie Gill, while Karan Wahi, Shruti Haasan and Aditya Roy Kapur dropped by in the comments section.

