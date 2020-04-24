Varun Dhawan has girlfriend Natasha Dalal by his side as Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor wish him on birthday

bollywood

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 15:56 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan rang in his birthday with a special video call where Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma joined in to wish him. In the screenshot of the video con-call that director Shashank Khaitan shared on Instagram, Varun’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal could also be seen beside him.

Varun turns 33 on Friday and cut a heart-shaped birthday cake for the occasion. He shared pictures from the celebration on his Instagram Stories. While one picture of the actor shows him posing ahead of the cake-cutting ceremony, another picture gives a closer look at the home-made cake.

Shashank also wished Varun in a separate Instagram post and wrote alongside a picture with the actor, “@varundvn ... Happy Birthday bro ... always praying for all your dreams to come true ..”

Several other celebrities also showered Varun with love on his birthday. Filmmaker Karan wished him by sharing a picture of him kissing the actor on his forehead. “Happy birthday to my crazy, happy and lovely child,” he captioned it.

Actor Nora Fatehi also wished Varun with a picture from behind-the-scenes of their film Street Dancer 3D. “Omg this is one of my fav pics of us!!! I wish you all the best boo boo. Many more years of success, good health, happiness and laughter,” she wrote alongside the picture where she poses for the camera while Varun is staring at the ceiling.

Banita Sandhu also wished him with a BTS picture from the sets of the their film October. “Happy birthday you absolute superstar. Thank you for being the wonderful caring person that you are and always feeding me whenever I got hungry. Forever my Dan,” she captioned the picture.

