Kartik Aaryan wishes a fan on her wedding anniversary, wins the internet: ‘You are the sweetest!’

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:37 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been pretty active through the coronavirus pandemic, doling out advice, interviewing ‘corona’ warriors such as doctors and cops and also posting funny videos and pictures of himself. Among all these, his interactions with his fans often comes to the fore.

Kartik won the hearts of many when he wished a fan on her wedding anniversary after her husband tweeted to the actor, saying how upset she had been to be not able to celebrate her first anniversary. In reply, Kartik had written: “Happy Marriage Anniversary Lots of love !! And Nirupama ji n u are doing great staying home.... Follow Rules!! This is the best we can do.” A Twitter user had written to Kartik and said: “@TheAaryanKartik Sir, Today is our First wedding anniversary, amid this lockdown. My wife (Nirupama) is so upset that all her plans went in vain, she is a big fan of you, a reply from you would made her day. Thank You Sir :).”

Happy Marriage Anniversary ❤️ Lots of love !! And Nirupama ji n u are doing great staying home.... Follow Rules!! This is the best we can do ❤️ https://t.co/5j14kPQbq1 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 23, 2020

The fan in question had replied to Kartik and said: “Thanks @TheAaryanKartik for your wish and making this special day more special. This is the best surprise I can get. And @imvpt thanks love. You always make me speechless.”

Fans has loved Kartik’s gesture. One user wrote “You are the sweetest!!Lots of love K” followed by many emojis. Another said: “Great gesture by u ..u made the anniversary memorable by ur wish ..May god grant u more success.”

Though the lockdown period, Karitk launched a new online chat show called Koki Pochega. On it, Kartik interacts with corona warriors including doctors and health workers, and also with a few who have survived the disease after initially testing positive.

Among his earliest guests was Dr Meemansa Buch of Ahmedabad, one of the first to successfully treat Covid-19 patients. During his session with Dr Buch, Kartik asked her several questions including whether Covid-19 spreads in hot and humid areas, and if a person can get infected by eating Chinese food. The really hilarious moment came when Kartik asked if consumption of alcohol could kill the virus in an infected person’s stomach. To this, the doctor laughed out loudly and dismissed such talk as nothing but myth.

In another episode, he had spoken to Madhya Pradesh police personnel Madhurveena. Kartik had said how the interaction had been quite insightful, as it gave an idea about how the police force stayed safe despite stepping out of their homes in these hazardous times of Covid-19 pandemic.

(With IANS inputs)

