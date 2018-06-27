Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor among the first to arrive for Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash. See pics

Arjun Kapoor’s birthday on June 26 was a happy affair as Boney Kapoor’s khandaan congregated at the actor’s residence for the birthday party. Not just that, many of his good friends too joined in to celebrate the actor’s big day.

Among the early arrivals was his kid sister Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set to make Bollywood debut with Dhadak. Dressed in a pair of jeans and matching blue shirt, Janhvi was a picture of casual chic. She was obviously happy and smiled and waved to the camera as she stepped out of her car. His sister Anshula was also seen posing for the camera. Actor Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor and cousin Mohit Marwah were also among the guests.

Others who were spotted at the celebrations include Arjun’s good friend, actor Varun Dhawan who came in with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and actor Sikander Kher.

A video on Instagram shows Arjun celebrating as others sing the Happy Birthday song before he cuts his cake.

Janhvi Kapoor is a picture of freshness. (Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor looks quite like her mother Sridevi here. (Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan came in for Arjun’s dinner with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. (Viral Bhayani)

In a separate video, Arjun can be seen cutting a cake at the gate of his apartment complex for media to take pictures.

Earlier in the day, Arjun posted two posts on his Instagram account. In one, he can be seen cutting his birthday cake, surrounded by school going pre-teen children. The boys and girls clap hands as Arjun gets busy with his cake. In this long caption, he informs that this is an initiative for equality between genders. He writes: “The last year has brought tremendous learning and opportunities leading me to solidify my belief in gender equality. I truly believe that you and I can reverse harmful traditions, and build a tomorrow that values our girls and encourages them to dream big for themselves. Proud to launch #GirlRisingGame today! Download, play, and feel inspired to end gender-based discrimination. (Link in Bio.) @girlrisingindia #VodafoneFoundationIndia.”

In another video, all we see is Arjun as he makes us take a sweeping view of his room as the song “Party wali night hai” from his film Mubarakan playing in the background.

“Kitne Arjun thhe? #partywaalinights #iifa2018 @iifa,” reads his caption.

Arjun, along with a host of Bollywood celebs including Varun, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor and many others, was in Bangkok for a three-day gala, IIFA Weekend and Awards 2018.

Arjun is currently busy with his upcoming films, Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat.

Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrates his birthday with his fans outside his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. (IANS)

