Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha make Manish Malhotra dance to First Class at his house party. Watch video

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra threw a lavish house party for his friends from Bollywood on Thursday. Among those who attended the do were actors Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria, Aditi Rao Hydari and more.

Videos from inside the party show the guests and the host having a tonne of fun as they danced the night away. One video, shared by Bollywood fanpages online, shows Kiara, Sonakshi and Ananya dancing with Manish, teaching him the steps to recently released film Kalank’s song First Class. Watch the video here:

First Class is picturised on Kiara and the film’s male lead, Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and also stars Alia Bhatt.

More pictures from inside the party were shared by Sonakshi on her Instagram stories. She posed with Ananya and Tara, wishing them good luck for their upcoming debut film, Student of the Year 2. Both the young debutants were dressed in shiny golden and silvers dresses while Sonakshi wore a powder blue suit. Kiara was seen in a mustard top and pants combo and Manish kept his outfit casual: a black shirt and black pants with a Louis Vuitton scarf.

Other stars who attended the event included Iulia Vantur, Sophie Choudry, Khushi Kapoor, Diana Penty, Kritii Sanon and Pooja Hegde. Everyone came dressed in their best party outfits. Check out pics:

