Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Khushi Kapoor lead next-gen Bollywood stars at Manish Malhotra’s party. See pics

Some of the most talked about Bollywood stars were spotted at a party thrown by designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai on Thursday. Among those in attendance were actors Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and others.

Kiara was wearing an orange dress, while Sonakshi wore a cropped blue pantsuit and Huma wore a pink outfit with a frilly neck. Kriti was wearing a little black dress while newcomer Ananya Panday wore a shimmery number. Ananya’s Student of the Year 2 co-actors Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal were also seen at the party, as were Sooraj Pancholi and TV actor Karan Tacker.

Also seen at the party were Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late actor Sridevi and sister of Janhvi Kapoor. Others seen at the party were Diana Penty, Sophie Chaudhry, Saiyami Kher, Aditi Rao Hydari, Pooja Hedge, Iulia Vantur and Rhea Chakraborty.

You can see their pictures here:

Of the guests, Ananya and Tara will soon make their film debuts with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, a sequel to his 2015 film, Student of the Year, which featured the film debuts of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Khushi is expected to follow in the footsteps of her sister, who made her debut with Dhadak, also produced by Karan. Sonakshi was recently seen in another Karan Johar production, the period drama Kalank, while Kiara will be seen in Good News next, and Huma will make star in Netflix’s Leila.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 09:52 IST