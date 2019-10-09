Kiara Advani’s Twitter account hacked, actor urges fans not to click on suspicious links

bollywood

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:16 IST

Actor Kiara Advani’s Twitter account was hacked on Tuesday. Urging people to ignore tweets from her account, Kiara took to Instagram and wrote: “My Twitter account has been hacked. We are working on it to get it back. Please ignore any unnecessary or strange tweets being posted.”

Hours later, she also warned people not to “click on any suspicious link that is being sent from my Twitter account. My account is still hacked and this link has not been sent by me.”

A few months ago, her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor’s Twitter account also got hacked. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and singer Adnan Sami have also fallen prey to the social media menace of hacking earlier this year.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra would wake up in the middle of the night to check in on Nick Jonas. Here’s why

Kiara on Wednesday commenced shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. Also, after Lust Stories, she has collaborated once again with the filmmaker Karan Johar for the upcoming Netflix film Guilty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:16 IST