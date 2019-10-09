Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani begin shoot, get into the ghostbuster mode on film sets. See pic

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have begun shooting for their first film together, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik shared a candid picture with Kiara from the sets of the film on Instagram.

Kartik captioned the post, “Shubharambh! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @bhushankumar @muradkhetani.” While Kartik is in a black hoodie, Kiara is in a traditional red and green suit and is seen holding a clapperboard with the name of the film written on it. A vintage portrait of a royal personality can also be seen in the background.

Talking about the film, Kiara had said in a statement, “It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. Its my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. It’s being produced by the makers of my most special film so it feels like home working with Cine1 and T-Series again.”

She added, “Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can’t wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon.”

Akshay Kumar, who featured in the original is also expected to join the film in a special role. Earlier, Anees Bazmee had told Mid-Day in an interview, “I would be more than happy to have Akshay sir in the film. I have worked with him in the past (Singh Is Kingg, 2008, and Welcome, 2007) and we share a cordial relationship. We haven’t completed the script yet. There is an attempt to write a character that suits him even as the narrative stays in sync with the first film. I hope he likes the character and agrees to do it.”

The makers have already released Kartik’s first look from the film. Kartik is seen dressed in a yellow kurta pyjama paired with a scarf covering his head, dark shades and holding the arm of a skeleton. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram. Hare Krishna Hare Ram. #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2.” The film will hit screens on July 31 next year.

