e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani begin shoot, get into the ghostbuster mode on film sets. See pic

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, sequel to 2007 original starring Akshay Kumar, and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead.

bollywood Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
         

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have begun shooting for their first film together, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik shared a candid picture with Kiara from the sets of the film on Instagram.

Kartik captioned the post, “Shubharambh! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @bhushankumar @muradkhetani.” While Kartik is in a black hoodie, Kiara is in a traditional red and green suit and is seen holding a clapperboard with the name of the film written on it. A vintage portrait of a royal personality can also be seen in the background.

 

Talking about the film, Kiara had said in a statement, “It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. Its my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. It’s being produced by the makers of my most special film so it feels like home working with Cine1 and T-Series again.”

She added, “Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can’t wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon.”

Akshay Kumar, who featured in the original is also expected to join the film in a special role. Earlier, Anees Bazmee had told Mid-Day in an interview, “I would be more than happy to have Akshay sir in the film. I have worked with him in the past (Singh Is Kingg, 2008, and Welcome, 2007) and we share a cordial relationship. We haven’t completed the script yet. There is an attempt to write a character that suits him even as the narrative stays in sync with the first film. I hope he likes the character and agrees to do it.”

Hindustantimes

Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur has the most fun with her and Saif Ali Khan, says ‘it’s important for him to be with us someplace we are not recognized’

The makers have already released Kartik’s first look from the film. Kartik is seen dressed in a yellow kurta pyjama paired with a scarf covering his head, dark shades and holding the arm of a skeleton. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Ghostbuster is all set to enter. Hare Ram Hare Ram. Hare Krishna Hare Ram. #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2.” The film will hit screens on July 31 next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more 

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 13:12 IST

top news
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
Oct 09, 2019 14:19 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
India doesn’t expect China to raise Kashmir, Article 370 at Modi-Xi summit
India doesn’t expect China to raise Kashmir, Article 370 at Modi-Xi summit
Oct 09, 2019 13:29 IST
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Oct 09, 2019 12:33 IST
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Oct 09, 2019 13:35 IST
India’s predicted XI for second Test match, Kohli faces tricky situation
India’s predicted XI for second Test match, Kohli faces tricky situation
Oct 09, 2019 11:20 IST
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
Oct 09, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News