Kiku Sharda says Alia Bhatt wasn’t offended by his jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show

Actor and comedian Kiku Sharda has refuted reports that his jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show offended actor Alia Bhatt. Kiku has now clarified that Alia enjoyed herself a lot on the show.

Alia, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha were on the sets of the hit comedy show on Monday to promote their upcoming film Kalank. According to a report in The Times of India, a few of Kiku’s jokes did not go down well with Alia. He asked her ‘How does a scooter start?’ and said “Bhatt, Bhatt, Bhatt, Bhatt…” Cracking another joke, he asked, “Is Mahesh Bhatt into construction business”. Alia answered, “No”. Kiku said, “Then why did he make movies like Footpath and Sadak.”

Upcoming film Kalank's star cast (L-R) Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor promote their film at The Kapil Sharma Show in Mumbai on Monday.

Kiku said that Alia was a big sport on the show. “This is just a rumour. She has enjoyed a lot on the show. I have no idea how this rumour started, but if you watch the episode, you will see how much she has enjoyed on the show.” He added, “Alia is a very sporting person and has laughed a lot on the show.”

A few more clips from the episode are being shared by Alia’s fanpages online. In one clip, show host Kapil Sharma asks Alia to recreate Mughal-e-Azam using her Gully Boy persona. The four lead actors also play a fun game with cycle tyres and show off their dance steps on Kalank’s songs. Watch the videos here:

Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and also features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. It will be out in theatres on April 17.

