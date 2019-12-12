Kim Sharma wishes ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh on birthday, cheers for his wife Hazel Keech at her play

bollywood

Who says exes cannot be friends? Kim Sharma, who parted ways with Yuvraj Singh more than a decade ago, shares a friendly equation with him. In fact, she is also on great terms with his wife and actor Hazel Keech.

As the cricketer turned 38 on Thursday, Kim took to her Instagram story to wish him. Sharing a picture of the two of them, she wrote, “Happy birthday doofus @yuvisofficial have the best year and life.”

Kim Sharma wished Yuvraj Singh on her Instagram story

Earlier on Wednesday, Kim turned cheerleader for Hazel as she went to watch her perform in the play, Euripedes’ Medea. Hazel plays the titular role in the adaptation of the Greek tragedy, which marks the directorial debut of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan.

Kim shared a series of pictures before and after the show on her Instagram stories. The first photo, which featured her sitting with a plate of food, was captioned, “Whilst we wait @prithvitheatre for @hazelkeechofficial in @medeatheplay.” She also shared a picture from the theatre, before entering.

In another picture, which featured Kim with Hazel and writer Mushtaq Sheikh, she wrote, “What an absolutely smashing performance @hazelkeechofficial. We are in awe,” followed by a clapping hands emoji. She also shared a picture with Hazel and called her a “bright star”.

Kim Sharma watched Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead role, on Wednesday night

When Yuvraj announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June this year, Kim was one of the first to wish him good luck for his future. “Well played @YUVSTRONG12 A standing ovation for some unforgettable moments in sport . May your next phase be as smashing with @hazelkeech,” she tweeted.

Well played @YUVSTRONG12 A standing ovation for some unforgettable moments in sport . May your next phase be as smashing with @hazelkeech 💕 — Kim Sharma (@kimsharma3) June 10, 2019

The cricketer replied, “Thanks kimi s ! It was a great journey and you taught me some good things and not such good things.”

Thanks kimi s ! It was a great journey and you taught me some good things and not such good things 🤣❤️🤗 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 25, 2019

Yuvraj and Kim were in a relationship for four years, before calling it quits in 2007. Neither of them opened up about the reasons for their break-up, choosing to maintain a dignified silence.

