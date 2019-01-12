Kishore Pradhan, Jab We Met actor, dies at 86

Veteran actor Kishore Pradhan, who has worked in both Hindi and Marathi films during his long career, has died at the age of 86. The actor was known for his work in both films and theatre.

The actor is best remembered by Hindi-speaking audiences for his roles in Sanjay Dutt-starrer Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Jab We Met. His scene with Kareena Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali film at a small town railway station is among the most entertaining in the film.

Marathi writer and poet, Chandrashekhar Gokhale, paid his last respects to the actor on Facebook, remembering Kishore Pradhan’s talent of mimicking Johny Walker and Jagdip. His co-star, Subodh Bhave, told Indian Express, “We worked together in Subh Lagna Savdhaan, but after the film’s release, I couldn’t keep in touch with Kishore Kaka, as he was not keeping well, and I was out shooting for my film. I don’t know the exact reason of his death yet. His family is grieving and busy with preparations for his funeral.” Subh Lagna Savdhaan was Kishore’s last film; he was earlier seen in Lalbaug Parel and Shivaji Raje Bhonsle Boltoy.

He also acted in more than 100 Marathi theatre plays, and about 18 English plays.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 15:01 IST