Kriti Sanon reveals that Punjabi music has always been a ‘party starter’ in her family

Being a true blue Punjabi, actor Kriti Sanon has always enjoyed listening to Punjabi songs. But, thanks to the actor’s recent shooting schedule in Chandigarh for Arjun Patiala, her love for the genre has increased all the more. So much so, that she has created a special ‘playlist’ of her favourite Punjabi tracks.

A source close to the actor shares that Kriti would often be heard humming the tunes of her favourite Punjabi numbers in-between shots. “Over the past few weeks, Kriti has completely absorbed the Punjabi flavour. We have witnessed and enjoyed her Punajbi Kudi avatar,” says the source.

Asked about her love for Punjabi music, Kriti says, “Punjabi music has always been a party starter in my family. There is a very happy vibe to the tunes, that of revelry. Currently, I have a separate playlist only dedicated to Punjabi songs.”

Earlier this month, she wrapped up the first schedule of the film, which is being helmed by Rohit Jugraj. The romantic comedy also stars actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and actor Varun Sharma. Meanwhile, to get her Punjabi accent correct, Kriti has been conversing with her parents and Diljeet in the language more often.

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee at Twitter/@Shreya_MJ