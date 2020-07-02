e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon shares Instagram post on not giving up during difficult times, fans tell her to stay strong

Kriti Sanon shares Instagram post on not giving up during difficult times, fans tell her to stay strong

Kriti Sanon has shared a new post asking everyone to stay strong during difficult times. She recently lost her friend and co-star Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide.

bollywood Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kriti Sanon has shared a post about staying strong during tough times.
Kriti Sanon has shared a post about staying strong during tough times.
         

Actor Kriti Sanon has shared a motivational post on staying strong during difficult times. She shared a quote by Robert Tew about not giving up.

“The struggle you are in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow. Don’t give up,” she shared on Instagram. Kriti’s fans loved her post and told her to stay strong after the death of her Raabta co-star and friend, Sushant Singh Rajput.

 

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was suffering from depression. Kriti had shared an emotional note on his death and also met his father at the funeral in Mumbai. “Stay strong ma’am! We all know Sush was your close friend, and it’s not easy for you to come out of it as early. We wish you heal n strength,” wrote a fan on Kriti’s post. “More power to you kriti as well as moreeeee power to us,” read another comment.

Also read: Dabangg 3 actor Javed Hyder clarifies not selling vegetables for a living: ‘I made the video to keep busy during lockdown’

 

Paying tribute to Sushant, Kriti had earlier shared multiple pictures with him. “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things...A part of my heart has gone with you..and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will,” she had captioned her post.

Kriti had also called out the media for harassing celebrities with blind items and social media users for trolling people. “It’s strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive sides once you are gone. Social media is the fakest, most toxic place and if you have not posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for real. It seems social media is the new ‘real world’.. and the real world has become fake,” Kriti wrote.

