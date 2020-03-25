Kriti Sanon wishes father Rahul in Shah Rukh Khan style, says ‘naam toh suna hoga’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 14:46 IST

Kriti Sanon has shared a few throwback pictures with her father to wish him on his birthday on Wednesday. The actor pointed out how her father has the ever young youngest name - Rahul, and introduced him with Shah Rukh Khan’s popular dialogue “naam toh suna hoga”.

Sharing a sweet birthday wish for him, she wrote, “Happiestt Birthday to the handsomest papa with the youngest Name ever! Rahul.. naam toh suna hoga @sanonrahul People say I’ve got your smile.. and that makes me smile..because your smile brightens our day! We love you a lot ...May your heart always be happy and i hope I’m one of the reasons behind its smile!”

While the first picture shows him cutting a birthday cake, two pictures show a young Kriti keeping close to her father as the two pose for the camera. There is also a throwback picture of them smiling sharing a laugh.

Kriti also took part in the virtual antakshari and was nominated by her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. She sang the Kashmir Ki Kali song, Isharon Isharon Mein Dil Lene Wale and shared the video with the caption, “Not the best singer in my house, but didn’t wanna break the chain.. So Challenge accepted @tigerjackieshroff !! #QuarantineAntakshari ...Pls blame @aparshakti_khurana for starting this.. Next letter is ‘S’ .I now nominate @varundvn @ranveersingh @shraddhakapoor @ayushmannk and @vickykaushal09 !!( I’d love to hear them sing!).”

Kriti Sanon with her dog.

Kriti has been writing poems, spending time with her pet dog and arranging things in her house during her time in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown. She recently shared a glimpse of her fun time with her dog as the furball laid his head on her stomach.

The actor had earlier shared a self-written poem through which she talked about human beings losing connection with Mother Nature. She posted it with the caption, “Thham jaa, Theher jaa..We’ve been running too fast.. It almost feels like we needed to PAUSE.. We MUST!.”

Like many Bollywood celebrities, Kriti along with her sister Nupur Sanon and parents, had also participated in cheering for the coronavirus warriors at 5pm on Sunday. She had even shared a video of her banging a plate with a spoon and wrote, “This was a moment i know i’ll always remember!! Felt so amazing to feel that we all are in this together! Claps, thaali-chammach, ghantis.. all to say a Big Big THANK YOU to our real heros who have been working day and night to keep us safe and to better the situation!! @nupursanon @geeta_sanon @sanonrahul #stayhome #staysafe.”

