Kriti Sanon pens a poem amid coronavirus outbreak: ‘We’ve been running too fast, almost feels like we needed to pause’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 14:33 IST

Just like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon has also been writing poems and has now shared her latest creation with her fans on Instagram. Titled Thham jaa, Theher jaa, the poem has been written from nature’s perspective who’s asking a human being to pause and think about preserving their connection.

Kriti posted it on Instagram saying, “We’ve been running too fast.. It almost feels like we needed to PAUSE.. We MUST!” She says in the video, “this quarantine time has given us a lot of time to do the things that we didn’t have the time for. We always have the time...we just have to make time.”

She recites the poem and later says, “We are so busy in our lives and we are always in a hurry. We always forget what we are doing to our Mother Nature. Its important to think about it. It feels someone has pressed the pause key.”

Her sister Nupur Sanon also shared the video and wrote, “So many talents hidden in this beautiful BEAUTIFUL soul @kritisanon #ThamJaa #TheherJaa .” Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted, “Wah! Bahut khoob.” Many of her fans also praised her poetic skills. A fan called it “fabulous”, another commented, “Love this.”

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana pens poem on Janta Curfew , says ‘pollution is low, birds look happy’. Watch

The actor had shared a video on Sunday when she cheered for the coronavirus warriors by ringing plates and spoons. She wrote along with it, “This was a moment i know i’ll always remember!! Felt so amazing to feel that we all are in this together! Claps, thaali-chammach, ghantis...all to say a Big Big THANK YOU to our real heros who have been working day and night to keep us safe and to better the situation!! @nupursanon @geeta_sanon @sanonrahul #stayhome #staysafe.”

Kriti wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, Mimi a few weeks ago. She will be seen as a surrogate mother in the film which also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a prominent role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more