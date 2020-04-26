Lara Dutta says she is ‘one of the boys’ for Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar: ‘They call me Lara Paaji’

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 14:20 IST

Actor Lara Dutta has said that she is great friends with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, adding that they consider her as “one of the boys”. Lara told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I’m honestly blessed! Over the years, I’ve worked with such amazing co-stars who have become friends. For Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan, I too have been one of the boys!”

She added, “And I’m notoriously called Lara Paaji! (laughs) I’m so glad that Salman shared the trailer of Hundred (her new web series) and lend us his support. He’s a genuinely lovely human being and him putting the word out for us was just really, really nice.”

Lara made her Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in 2003 with Andaaz. She also worked with Akshay in Aan, Bhagam Bhaag, Khakee, Housefull and Singh is Blingg.

The former Miss Universe also worked with Salman in the popular comedy, Partner, that also featured Govinda and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Govinda was paired with Katrina while Lara was seen opposite Salman in the film where she played a journalist and a single mom.

Lara’s latest project, comedy web series Hundred, features her as a police officer. Talking about the show, she told PTI. “One of the many reasons I chose to do the show is because I have never played a cop on screen and my character is trying hard to survive in a man’s world. She has very interesting dynamics with the people in her life and the more complex a situation, the more she thrives. She is nothing like me in real life.”

Co-directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir, Hundred also features Marathi star Rinku Rajguru. Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande also star in the series. The eight-episode series premiered on April 25 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

