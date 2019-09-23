Lara Dutta shares pic with Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza; revisit their Miss India crowning moment with this video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:11 IST

Actor Lara Dutta has shared a stunning throwback picture from almost 20 years ago when she was crowned Miss Universe in 2000. What’s more is that she shares the frame with actors Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza in the pic, who won Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific pageants in the same year.

“I had posted the above picture a while ago but came across this edit on #instagram and really loved it! THEN & NOW! Coming up to 20 years you guys @diamirzaofficial @priyankachopra !!!!! I love you both loads!!! So happy we’ll always have this that ties us together! One for the Motherland,” Lara captioned her post. The photo shows Lara, Dia and Priyanka wearing their sashes and crowns. Lara is seen in a red dress, Dia in a light blue gown and Priyanka in a shimmery silver outfit.

Priyanka commented on the pic, “OMG! I love this.. and both you amazing women! I admired u then and I admire u even now! Much love always.” Dia wrote, “Love you so much.”

The beauty queen got a lot of love from their fans as well. “You are very pretty and so is Dia ..beauty with brains. Priyanka has got grace and charm,” wrote one. “Diya is looking gorgeous now and then,” wrote another. “It was like Raining in there . You guys are inspiration for this generation. Thank-you for starting the millennium this way,” wrote another.

Watch the 2000 Miss India ceremony crowning moment here:

2000 was the only time when all three Miss India finalists won Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific pageants. Previously, Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai won Miss Universe and Miss World pageants in the same year (1993), respectively.

After winning their crowns, Lara and Priyanka both made their Bollywood debuts together with Akshay Kumar in Andaaz in 2003. Priyanka later went on the become the best known Bollywood face in the world and Lara was last seen in Gurinder Chadha’s Beecham House. Dia was last seen in Zee5 web series Kaafir.

Priyanka will soon be seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film received positive response at the Toronto International Film Festival and will release on October 11.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 13:09 IST