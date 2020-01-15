Laxmi Agarwal on how her daughter reacted after watching Chhapaak: ‘She hugged Deepika Padukone, had many questions’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 15, 2020

Delhi’s acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, whose life story inspired Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone in the lead, recently watched the film with her daughter and was delighted with her reaction full of love.

Laxmi told Mid Day in an interview, “She usually leaves a film half-way, but patiently watched this one till the end. She then posed questions, one by one, all of which I addressed. After the film, she showered me with so much love. She also went and hugged Deepika. I wanted to make a video of her [reacting to the film] and show the world what she felt, in her own words.”

Last week, Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya had said a proposal for providing pension between Rs 7000 to Rs 10,000 per month to acid attack survivors has been formulated. “We have a proposal to provide a pension between Rs 7000 to Rs 10,000 per month to acid attack victims to help them be independent and financially strong. With this initiative, I believe that their life will be better. This will soon come into effect,” Arya had told ANI.

Reacting to the recent news, Laxmi told the tabloid. “Those residing in Chandni Chowk are old school, and generally make fun of people [like me]. But, today when I was there, shop owners invited me in and saluted me. The film has given us a place in people’s hearts. Today, we’ve got over the pain that people gave us.”

About the film, Laxmi had said earlier, “The film is bound to create more awareness and remove ‘acid’ from the minds of people who used it as a weapon to take revenge. Otherwise also, as and when some celebrity raises an issue, it becomes an issue of the society as people realise that someone from among them made the (acid) attack.”

