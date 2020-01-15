e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Laxmi Agarwal on how her daughter reacted after watching Chhapaak: ‘She hugged Deepika Padukone, had many questions’

Laxmi Agarwal on how her daughter reacted after watching Chhapaak: ‘She hugged Deepika Padukone, had many questions’

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal opens up on her daughter’s reaction after she watched Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak.

bollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 14:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone with Laxmi Agarwal and her daughter.
Deepika Padukone with Laxmi Agarwal and her daughter.
         

Delhi’s acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, whose life story inspired Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone in the lead, recently watched the film with her daughter and was delighted with her reaction full of love.

Laxmi told Mid Day in an interview, “She usually leaves a film half-way, but patiently watched this one till the end. She then posed questions, one by one, all of which I addressed. After the film, she showered me with so much love. She also went and hugged Deepika. I wanted to make a video of her [reacting to the film] and show the world what she felt, in her own words.”

Also read: Neena Gupta on having daughter Masaba out of wedlock: ‘Every child needs both parents, I know she suffered’

Last week, Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya had said a proposal for providing pension between Rs 7000 to Rs 10,000 per month to acid attack survivors has been formulated. “We have a proposal to provide a pension between Rs 7000 to Rs 10,000 per month to acid attack victims to help them be independent and financially strong. With this initiative, I believe that their life will be better. This will soon come into effect,” Arya had told ANI.

Reacting to the recent news, Laxmi told the tabloid. “Those residing in Chandni Chowk are old school, and generally make fun of people [like me]. But, today when I was there, shop owners invited me in and saluted me. The film has given us a place in people’s hearts. Today, we’ve got over the pain that people gave us.”

About the film, Laxmi had said earlier, “The film is bound to create more awareness and remove ‘acid’ from the minds of people who used it as a weapon to take revenge. Otherwise also, as and when some celebrity raises an issue, it becomes an issue of the society as people realise that someone from among them made the (acid) attack.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news