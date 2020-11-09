e-paper
Laxmii director Raghava Lawrence applauds Akshay Kumar, says 'normally actors wouldn't accept such tough roles'

Laxmii director Raghava Lawrence applauds Akshay Kumar, says ‘normally actors wouldn’t accept such tough roles’

Director Raghava Lawrence has said that not too many actors would have the courage to do roles as tough as the one Akshay Kumar plays in Laxmii. The film releases on Monday.

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 18:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Akshay Kumar poses with Raghava Lawrence on the set of Laxmii.
Akshay Kumar poses with Raghava Lawrence on the set of Laxmii.
         

Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has lauded actor Akshay Kumar for lending his star power to their upcoming film, Laxmii. His comments come after transgender rights activist, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, said that the film treats its subject with sensitivity.

In a tweet, Raghava wrote, “Hi friends and fans, My Hindi debut direction movie Laxmi is releasing in #Disneyplushotstar at 7.05 pm today. Through Tamil movie Kanchana I wanted to convey the pain and struggles of transgenders and the movie received lot of appreciation from transgender’s community and the public.”

 

He continued, “Similarly, When Akshay sir is acting in it’s Hindi remake, I hope the message will reach to wider audience. Normally actors won’t accept such tough roles but I believe Akshay sir being such a good human being he cares a lot for the society and previously he has given so many good message films. My special thanks to Akshay sir for accepting and doing this role and I’d like to extend my Thanks to sister Shabina for the whole process of this film, Tusshar sir , Kiara Advani for acting beautifully , My DOP Vetri, my co- directors and to all technicians who worked for this film.”

Also read: Laxmi Narayan Tripathi on Laxmii: The film is sensitive, Akshay Kumar ji should be appreciated for such a strong role

Earlier in the day, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi had endorsed the film, a horror-comedy co-starring Kiara Advani. “Some publications are opposing it, and putting up articles against it. How much do they know about the reality? I am really shocked. What do you mean by that? There are many films I also acted in, nobody bought it, it’s a business. Without seeing a film, on the eve of it’s release, these articles are being written. I have seen the film... I believe it is wonderful, and instead of criticism, we should appreciate Akshay ji for being such a strong man and doing such a strong film,” she told Hindustan Times.

 

Akshay Kumar plays a man possessed by the spirit of a trans person in the film, which releases on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday.

