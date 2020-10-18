Laxmmi Bomb song Burj Khalifa: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani dance like there’s no tomorrow, watch

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are out with the first dance number from their upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. Titled Burj Khalifa, the music video shows the two of them performing some fun dance moves as they romance each other in Dubai.

The song might remind fans of Akshay’s films from the 90s and 2000s, as he dons pencil denims, onesies, and even kaftans. Kiara raises the style quotient in glamourous outfits with a gold face accessory.

Burj Khalifa has been sung and composed by Shashi, which DJ Khushi with Nikhita Gandhi lending the female voices. Gagan Ahuja has penned the lyrics of the song.

Kiara has also revealed that she danced barefoot on the scorching desert sands in Dubai for the song. Sharing the details from the shoot, the 28-year-old actor said in a statement, “Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun. You know you’re an actress in a commercial movie when you’ve done either one.”

Recently, the trailer of Laxmmi Bomb released online. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, will mark Kiara’s second collaboration with Akshay after the 2019 hit Good Newwz. Akshay plays a possessed transgender named Laxmmi in the film. It is the remake of Raghava Lawrence’s Tamil film Kanchana.

The horror comedy also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Sharad Kelkar and Tarun Arora. It is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

