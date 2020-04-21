e-paper
Lisa Ray trains one-year-old twins to wear masks, practise social distancing in Singapore. See pics

Lisa Ray has shared a glimpse of her one-year-old daughters Sufi and Soleil wearing masks for their outing in Singapore amid coronavirus outbreak.

bollywood Updated: Apr 21, 2020 12:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lisa Ray has shared a glimpse of her daughters’ recent outing in Singapore (left).
         

Lisa Ray moved to Singapore with her daughters , whom she collectively call Souffle, and husband Jason Dehni ahead of the coronavirus outbreak. The Four More Shots Please actor has now shared a few pictures of her one-year-old twins as she made them wear masks for their outdoor time.

The pictures show Sufi and Soleil dressed up in identical frocks, wearing adult-size masks and standing a few feet apart from each other. The kids look surprised in their newfound reality.

 

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Lisa wrote, “What will my Souffle make of this time? I try to make it clear, mama has internalised the source of her joy : the process of thinking and reflecting on life. How do I ensure they see the human family’s connection to nature and each other is sacred and immutable behind the masks?”

Counting the pros and cons of the coronavirus pandemic, she went on to share Marianne Williamson’s quote, “Two different realities coexist during this pandemic. One is physically, politically & economically devastating; while the other is a forced period of reflection which has already born fruit in the form of reminding us we’re one human family, connected with nature and each other.”

Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta with Lisa Ray and her daughters on sets of No More Shots Please.
Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta with Lisa Ray and her daughters on sets of No More Shots Please.

She had earlier shared her experience of staying in Singapore which is not under lockdown but in a circuit breaker mode. She had shared pictures of herself wearing a mask provided by the government and wrote, “There’s a part of me that wants to volunteer as a social distancing ambassador and help enforce the rules. I understand it’s difficult for some people to adjust but we’re in the midst of a global health crisis and it’s no longer about the individual. We each have to shift our mindset. It’s not a sacrifice but a necessity to stay home, stay sane and keep your distance for the welfare of us all.”

Also read: ‘Disha Patani must be a cool girl if Tiger Shroff spends so much time with her’: Sister Krishna reveals actors not living together

Lisa recently featured in the second season of the web show Four More Shots Please. She had earlier shared pictures of her daughters playing with her co-stars Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta on the sets of the show.

