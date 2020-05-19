Lockdown 4.0: Amit Sadh returning to Mumbai after 2 months, says it was tough to leave the comforts of the hills

After spending two months in the hills, in the lap of nature, actor Amit Sadh is happy to be returning home to Mumbai, travelling 1,800 kms by road. The actor had left for Mukteshwar on March 16 with his friends, and got stuck there after the lockdown announced.

He’s not complaining, and admits having a great time. “Initially, it was tough to make this decision (of returning), as we were very comfortable in the hills where there were no Covid-19 cases. But later, we felt it’s time to go back home,” says the actor, adding that his house help Prakash, and his dogs are all alone and “I was missing them and want to give them a big hug once I reach home”.

With lockdown 4.0 in place, it has given relaxation to people to travel interstate by road. Sadh feels glad that “those who are stuck in another states, can now return home to their families. My return wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the administration of the Uttarakhand government, and they helped to get a permit to cross borders and took care of us.”

During his road journey, the actor and his friends decided to take turns to drive, and also had regular layovers. Pondering about the entire situation, Sadh opines that this pandemic has brought to light the good, bad and ugly of our country.

“We were brain dead, and coronavirus has given us a wake-up call. It has shown us the harsh realities of life and the condition of the underprivileged people. If people still don’t learn from this, I don’t think they’ll ever change for the good,” he shares.

The 40-year-old spent this time introspecting on his life and realised that he was just running from one place to another shooting for a project or going on an expedition on a bike or a car.

“I wasn’t able to get that peace of mind which I experienced recently. These two months made me realise that work isn’t everything. Living life is much more important than acquiring things or making money or career,” he asserts.

Sadh cautions that once the lockdown ends, people shouldn’t think the problem is over. “There would be bigger problems of unemployment and economic crisis to tackle. We’ll have to start life again, work to earn a living, and stay mentally and emotionally strong. We’ve to be more empathetic and compassionate towards those who are suffering,” he explains.