Lootcase trailer: Kunal Kemmu impresses fans with his comic timing, Vijay Raaz gets best lines. Watch

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:52 IST

Actor Kunal Kemmu has shared the trailer of his upcoming film Lootcase on social media. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Duggal.

In the film, Gajraj plays a corrupt MLA whose goons lose a suitcase full of cash. Vijay plays a don who is also in hot pursuit of the suitcase. However, the suitcase ends up in the hands of Kunal, who plays a common man struggling to keep his house afloat amid a cash crunch. His wife, played by Rasika, has no clue about the treasure he has landed on.

The screwball comedy is chock-full of hilarious lines and rib-tickling situations. Twitter could not stop praising Kunal’s comic timing and the great talent of Vijay as he delivers the funniest lines with ease. Ranvir Shorey, who plays a cop in the film, also gets some of the craziest scenes--like a witness describing Shah Rukh Khan’s face to the police sketch artist. Watch the trailer here:

“Vijay raaz and kunal khemu is most underrated actor of Bollywood,” wrote one YouTube user in the comments section of the video. “Finally all underrated actors r together in one movie,” wrote another. “Kunal Khemu is like the James Franco of Hindi movies. He is great in situational comedies. Wish there were more filmmakers to utilise his talen,” wrote another. “Hahaha hilarious one as soon as i saw gajraj rao and vijay Raaz, i decided will go to watch this movie for sure in theatre,” read another comment.

Talking about the film, Rasika said it was a much-needed break from the intensity of her other projects. “Shooting for Lootcase was a welcome break and a much-needed relief from the intensity of the other projects I was doing at that time,” said the actor, who recently earned plaudits for her performance in web series Delhi Crime and Humorously Yours Season 2. “I am thrilled about the variety of genres I have had a chance to experiment with over the past year. I am looking forward to the release of the film in October,” she added.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is slated to release on October 11.

