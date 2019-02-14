Made In Heaven trailer: This is Band Baaja Baraat with a dark twist, watch video

Zoya Akhtar has been busy. As the director garners applause for her Valentine’s Day release, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, the first trailer of her upcoming web series Made In Heaven is out and the trailer is getting attention online.

Starring Kalki Koechlin, Neena Gupta, Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat, Shweta Tripathi, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Mathur and Shobhita Dhulipala, the series has several directors collaborating - Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Srivastava has helmed two episodes while Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra has directed three episodes for the series besides Zoya Akhtar and Prashant Nair.

Also read: Shweta Tripathi joins Zoya Akhtar’s web-series, Made in Heaven

Made In Heaven chronicles the lives of two wedding planners based in Delhi. Reminded of Band Baaja Baarat? Unlike Anushka Sharma-Ranveer Singh’s success saga of middle-class dreams being fulfilled, Made In Heaven seems to take a look at the darker side of big, fat Indian weddings - especially the ones that happen in the uber rich households.

Created by Zoya and Reema Kagti, the series will be released on Amazon Prime on March 8.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 17:56 IST