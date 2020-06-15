Maharashtra Police issues stern warning to those sharing ‘disturbing’ photos of Sushant Singh Rajput

bollywood

The Maharashtra Cyber, a nodal agency established by the Maharashtra government for the investigation of cyber crime and maintenance of cyber security, has issued a stern warning to those circulating ‘disturbing’ photos of Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide on Sunday.

In a series of tweets shared on its official Twitter handle, the Maharashtra Cyber said that the circulation of such pictures was not only ‘in bad taste’ but also illegal. “A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste,” the agency said.

“It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action,” another tweet read. A final tweet added that the pictures doing the rounds online must be deleted: “Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth.”

DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police, said in a statement that Sushant died by suicide and a police investigation is on. No suicide note was found, he said. “The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna tomorrow,” the actor’s spokesperson told PTI on Sunday.

Sushant acted in shows such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Pavitra Rishta before making his Bollywood debut in 2013. He had acted in films such as Kai Po Che!, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

Sushant’s last film will be the romantic drama Dil Bechara, which marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut. The unreleased film is an official adaptation of John Green’s bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars.

