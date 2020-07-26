Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Maharashtra home minister

bollywood

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:21 IST

Just days after actor Kangana Ranaut made allegations about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and questioned why the Mumbai police are not summoning certain people of the Hindi film industry, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that director Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar’s manager will be called for questioning.

“Tomorrow Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning and we will later call Karan Johar’s manager too. If required, Karan Johar can also be called for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case,” he said while speaking to ANI.

Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar's manager has been called, if needed,Johar will also be called:Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case pic.twitter.com/HllpYbRuoz — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

Also read | Kriti Sanon pens heartbreaking note after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: ‘It’s not seri’

A day after Sushant’s suicide, Kangana had released a two-minute video speaking highly of the deceased actor and accusing certain sections of the film industry for not acknowledging the his talent. She had also claimed that some of the last social media posts by the actor made it evident that he was struggling to survive in the industry.

According to the police, statements of 39 people, including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more