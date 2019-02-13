Mahira Khan’s latest red carpet look has many fans but she’s attracted to a Govinda magnet, see pics

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, whomade her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, is a fan of someone else. Like the rest of us, she too loves Bollywood actor Govinda. The actor shared a picture of a fridge magnet and mentioned how this was their favourite among fridge magnets back home.

Sharing it, she wrote: “P.S this is my favorite magnet on our fridge at home!”

The magnet shows Govinda, smiling and pointing towards the viewers. He has a red chilli in his hand and the magnet says ‘Tujhe mirchi lagi toh main kya karoon’ a line from his hit song of the same name from the David Dhawan film, Coolie No 1.

Meanwhile, the Raees actor was at an awards function in Dubai for the Diafa (Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards) Awards 2019 where she was awarded too. Mahira looked stunning in a light blue gown and was styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani. She was rewarded for her contribution for her contribution towards the film industry.

Meanwhile, Mahira currently shooting for her Pakistani film, Maula Jatt 2, a remake of hit film Maula Jatt (1979). It stars Fawad Khan in the lead role and also features actors Hamza Abbasi and Gohar Rasheed. The trailer of the film was released in December and shows Fawad in a bulked up avatar, very different from the ones we have seen in TV serials like Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Humsafar and Bollywood film Khubsoorat.

Mahira became a popular star with her TV series Humsafar and later went on to work in Pakistani films like Bol and Verna.

