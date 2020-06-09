Mahira Sharma on Paras Chhabra: ‘We are best of friends, this is the time to focus on work’

bollywood

Just days after Paras Chhabra dropped hints that he would eventually like to be in a relationship with her, Mahira Sharma has clarified that they are only friends.

Speaking with Times of India, Mahira said, “Paras and I are busy with our respective work. We are best of friends, great colleagues and understand each other really well. This is the time to focus on work, and that’s exactly what I am doing. I am a workaholic; I want to explore the right kind of opportunities, and entertain people with good work.”

Mahira also talked about her music video with Paras, Baarish, and their latest collaboration, Hashtag Love. “I hope and pray that we overcome this crisis and things return to normalcy soon. The world is going through tough times and the least we can do is spread positivity and happiness. That’s how we thought of this video. Paras and I will be shooting for it from our respective homes,” she said.

Talking about Mahira, Paras had recently said, “We met a couple of times during the lockdown. Acchi feeling aati hai Mahira se mil kar (I feel good after meeting Mahira) and we share a beautiful bond. I don’t want to go down the regular route of proposing to her. I want everything to happen organically. Naturally feelings generate ho and automatically relationship shuru ho jaaye. She is a very good friend as of now. Mahira and I like each other a lot, but abhi relationship tak nahi pahunche hai (haven’t reached the status of relationship yet). Had she participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, things would have progressed faster.”

Ever since their stint on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, Paras and Mahira have been linked. While Mahira mostly maintained she is friends with him - except for a few occasions when she called the friendship one of her most cherished, it is Paras who has often expressed his feelings for her.

