Paras Chhabra says he won’t propose to Mahira Sharma yet: ‘I want things to grow organically’

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:50 IST

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have fuelled relationship rumours ever since they appeared together on Salman Khan’s show that last year. Despite the fact that it has been months since the show ended earlier this year, the two TV actors are often asked if they are together. Adding fresh fuel to the rumours, Paras has now said he would not like to propose to Mahira but wants “things to grow organically”.

Speaking with Times of India in an interview, Paras said, “We met a couple of times during the lockdown. Acchi feeling aati hai Mahira se mil kar (I feel good after meeting Mahira) and we share a beautiful bond. I don’t want to go down the regular route of proposing to her. I want everything to happen organically. Naturally feelings generate ho and automatically relationship shuru ho jaaye. She is a very good friend as of now. Mahira and I like each other a lot, but abhi relationship tak nahi pahunche hai (haven’t reached the status of relationship yet). Had she participated in ‘MSK’, things would have progressed faster.”

He revealed Mahira was also approached for the wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. “They asked me about my equation with Mahira and I told them that I like her. They approached her, too, and she was all set to participate. However, the deal fell through. Aa jaati toh accha hi hota…agar shaadi nahi toh kuchh na kuchh toh ho hi jaata (It would have been better if she participated. Something would have happened, if not marriage.).”

Paras has been sharing pictures and videos with Mahira.

About Paras, Mahira had said recently, “Our bond is forever. I don’t get along well with everyone that easy and now that Paras is my friend, I will maintain this bond for life. “There are a lot of things that people have said in the past also and they still keep saying it and I think kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna (people will always talk). They say good and bad both things about us, but it really doesn’t matter to us.”

