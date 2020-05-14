Mahira Sharma’s lockdown mantra: Use social media for good and not to spread negativity

bollywood

Actor Mahira Sharma received a lot of flak after photos and videos of her, along with model-actor Paras Chhabra, distributing food packets to the underprivileged went viral. While fans lauded their act of kindness, many criticised them for making it as a publicity stunt.

But, Sharma, 22, remains unperturbed. “No matter what you do, good or bad, there will always be some people who won’t be happy. Instead of looking at the positive side, they will highlight the negative. It’s easy to do that. But, it takes a lot of courage and effort to step out of the house to help others,” she adds.

With over 1.7 million followers on social media, Mahira only believes in making the best use of the platform to spread positivity. “Even if one person gets inspired by my posts and comes forward to help, why not? We should use social media for good and not only to spread negativity,” she asserts.

During the lockdown, celebs are putting their personal lives on social media, more than ever. While some feel there’s an overdose, Sharma finds it okay. “Social media is about fan engagement and it’s good that celebs are making such posts and sharing them publicly. It’s a way of expression, and as celebs, you influence people to follow what’s right, and also keep them entertained. Sometimes, I also get requests from my fans to make videos and post online,” Sharma says.

On how her day goes by amid the lockdown, she shares being on an “eat, sleep, workout and repeat” mode. “I also love playing with my cats, cooking new dishes every day, and watching movies and web shows. These are my sources of entertainment. I wanted to join belly dancing classes but then lockdown happened,” says the actor.

On the work front too, there were some interesting projects that came her way but everything has been put on hold for now. “I got an offer for two Punjabi films and a web series. We were about to start shooting for a music video, but all of this has got pushed. Everything looks very uncertain now, and we can’t say when we’ll get back to work,” she says.

