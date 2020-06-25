Makers of Ranveer Singh’s 83 pay tribute to Indian cricket team on 37th anniversary of 1983 World Cup win. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 13:52 IST

Thirty-seven years ago on this day, the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev defied all odds to win their first-ever World Cup. On the anniversary of this milestone, the makers of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 paid a special tribute to Team India.

Reliance Entertainment shared a video on their official Twitter account along with the caption, “Magic was created. History was written. #OnThisDay, Team India won the World Cup and changed Indian Cricket forever. #ThisIs83. @therealkapildev #SunilGavaskar @KrisSrikkanth @JimmyAmarnath @cricyashpal #SandeepPatil @KirtiAzaad #RogerBinny @MadanLal1983 @syedkirmani14.”

The video starts with graphics of cricketers playing, followed by a group picture of the winning team. It ends with the words, ‘We salute the champions!’

83 will chronicle the events leading up to Team India’s historic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will play then captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and Jatin Sarna.

83 was scheduled to hit the theatres in April but has been stalled as theatres across the country shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was speculation that it might see a direct-to-digital release.

Director Kabir Khan confirmed that the makers were offered a whopping sum to release the film directly online. However, he said that it will have a theatrical release, once the situation returns to normalcy. “83 is a film that has been envisioned and made to be experienced on the big screen and we are ready to wait for things to get normal and then release it in cinemas,” he said.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 83 is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

