Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor trend again amid wedding rumours

With Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship getting more visible by the day courtesy paparazzi and social media, speculation suggests that a wedding is in the offing. The grapevine is abuzz that Malaika and Arjun may take their relationship to the next level soon by getting married.

A report by Quint has suggested that a wedding may take place as early as next month. However, neither Arjun nor Malaika has commented on their relationship or a possible wedding. However, in a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Malaika was heard saying, “I like Arjun this way or that.”

Malaika was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 18 years, before they announced their split in 2016. Together, they have a 16-year-old son named Arhaan. While Arbaaz is dating Italian model Giorgia Adriani, Malaika is often seen at outings with Arjun.

They were also seen together at the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Switzerland last month. Malaika and Arjun’s relationship has also been mentioned more than once by filmmaker Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan.

In fact, on the controversial episode featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul, Karan had asked Rahul about his crush in Bollywood. When the cricketer said he had none at the moment, but that he had a crush on Malaika once, Karan asked if it was “because she was dating Arjun Kapoor?”

On an episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika’s close friend, Karan asked her if she would like to say anything about Malaika’s wedding. He even asked Kareena if she was going to be a bridesmaid to Malaika and Kareena only responded with a smile.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 10:15 IST