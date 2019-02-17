Arjun Kapoor bonds with Malaika Arora’s son at lunch. See pics

Rumoured couple, actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, were spotted at yet another lunch date on Sunday, but this time Malaika’s son Arhaan was seen accompanying them for the first time.

While Malaika wore a hat with her semi-formal attire, Arjun was casually dressed in a black tee and trousers. Arhaan was spotted carrying a takeaway bag outside the restaurant.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spotted together in Mumbai.

Arhaan Khan joins Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora on a lunch date in Mumbai.

The two continue to make regular public appearances and are increasingly being spotted on lunches and dinners. Arjun is now also a part of Malaika’s friend circle and often accompanies her to parties hosted by them. The two also react to each other’s posts on social media every now and then.

Arjun is currently shooting for Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat and has been sporting a moustache for the role. The actor was recently in Jaipur, from where he shared a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption, “Sun kissed & enjoying the day off... leave the worrying & the stress for another day soak in the moment, bask in ur happiness & remind yourself the journey is fluid... Sometimes you just gotta enjoy the experience of becoming... #tuesdaythoughts #chillinlikeavillain.”

Malaika had responded to the post with their usual “Hmmmm,” as if agreeing with his statement. Earlier, Arjun had posted the same comment in response to one of Malaika’s posts.

She had also called him “too cute” in the comments section of his childhood picture, which he’d shared a few days ago.

Malaika was married to Arhaan’s father, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before they announced their separation in 2016. Arbaaz is currently rumoured to be dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 16:41 IST