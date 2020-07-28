Malaika Arora shows the right way of wearing a mask. See pic

bollywood

Malaika Arora is doing everything right amid the coronavirus pandemic. The yoga enthusiast often shares healthy recipes for her fans besides inspiring them to do yoga for a healthier lifestyle. She has now shared the right way of wearing a mask.

Sharing a collage of three pictures of herself on Instagram, she wrote, “Please wear a mask n wear it the correct way . Protect urself and others @my_bmc.” While the first picture shows her with a mask covering her mouth and nose, the second picture shows the mask covering only her mouth and not her nose while the third shows her with a mask casually hanging under her chin.

Malaika is back to work and is currently one of the judges on dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. She recently shared a video from the first day of shoot. Talking about returning to set, she wrote, “India’s best dancer. Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months...had a mixed bag of emotions... excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on!! With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work. The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place. Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation and I was so excited to meet all my friends :) #TheShowMustGoOn #BackToSchool.”

Last month, contemplating about a ‘beautiful tomorrow, Malaika had shared a throwback picture with son Arhaan Khan and urged people to focus on their health and of loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 46-year-old dancer and yoga enthusiast asked people to focus on their health and that of their loved ones. The picture shows her in a robe, along with Arhaan, as they both stare outside their apartment.

Along with the post, she wrote, “Being able to see a beautiful tomorrow needs us to secure our today. Let’s focus on ourselves, our health and our loved ones and blur out the noise. #menmime #notsominime @iamarhaankhan #throwback #simplertimes.”

