Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora takes a dig at son Arhaan Khan, his cousin Nirvan’s fashion sense: ‘What were u boys thinking?’

Malaika Arora takes a dig at son Arhaan Khan, his cousin Nirvan’s fashion sense: ‘What were u boys thinking?’

Malaika Arora has shared a few years old picture of son Arhaan twinning with his cousin Nirvan.

bollywood Updated: Jun 06, 2020 09:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture of son Arhaan and his cousin Nirvan.
         

Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture of her son Arhaan and his cousin Nirvan on Instagram, taking a dig at their fashion sense during their childhood. Both the boys are seen wearing printed hairbands in the picture.

Malaika shared it with the caption, “Wat were u boys thinking ??? @iamarhaankhan @nirvankhan15 ... were u goin for badassss????? #bandanabrothers #fashionforwards#loveyouboth.” Nirvan’s mother and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan also commented in sarcasm, “They need an award.” However, Arhaan, who is now 17, couldn’t get the joke and asked, “why”.

Hindustantimes

Malaika’s fans and friends also laughed over the post. Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala wrote, “The Best Boys, my faves.” Chef Kelvin Cheung commented, “Hahahaha this is amazing.” The picture received close to 90000 ‘likes’ within a few hours including one from Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also liked the post.

Hindustantimes

Malaika on Friday shared a 15-year-old picture where she can be seen striking a pose with sister Amrita Arora. In the picture, the sisters can be seen posing in style and smiling for the camera. “This day that year ... #15yearsago #fridayflashback @amuaroraofficial(ps same smile, same pose ),” read the caption for the picture.

Amrita responded to the post and wrote,” Love this” with 2 heart emojis. Actor Dino Morea also adored the picture and wrote: “Arora’s and their auras. Sweet.”

Also read: Step inside Malaika Arora’s stylish ‘white house’ where she is quarantining with son Arhaan

Also read: Sunil Dutt’s 91st birthday anniversary: The father who never stopped fighting for Sanjay Dutt

Malaika had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview about how Arhaan is receptive of her relationship with Arjun. She had said, “I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today.”

Crucial India-China military meet over Ladakh standoff today. Here's what to expect
LIVE: Germany records 407 cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours
With more than 2.35 lakh Covid-19 cases, India overtakes Italy to become sixth worst-hit country
'A great day for George Floyd,' says Trump as he hails strong jobs report for US
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
US has 2 million coronavirus vaccine doses 'ready to go': Donald Trump
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
'Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should've stopped it': Donald Trump
