Malaika Arora takes a dig at son Arhaan Khan, his cousin Nirvan’s fashion sense: ‘What were u boys thinking?’

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 09:05 IST

Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture of her son Arhaan and his cousin Nirvan on Instagram, taking a dig at their fashion sense during their childhood. Both the boys are seen wearing printed hairbands in the picture.

Malaika shared it with the caption, “Wat were u boys thinking ??? @iamarhaankhan @nirvankhan15 ... were u goin for badassss????? #bandanabrothers #fashionforwards#loveyouboth.” Nirvan’s mother and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan also commented in sarcasm, “They need an award.” However, Arhaan, who is now 17, couldn’t get the joke and asked, “why”.

Malaika’s fans and friends also laughed over the post. Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala wrote, “The Best Boys, my faves.” Chef Kelvin Cheung commented, “Hahahaha this is amazing.” The picture received close to 90000 ‘likes’ within a few hours including one from Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also liked the post.

Malaika on Friday shared a 15-year-old picture where she can be seen striking a pose with sister Amrita Arora. In the picture, the sisters can be seen posing in style and smiling for the camera. “This day that year ... #15yearsago #fridayflashback @amuaroraofficial(ps same smile, same pose ),” read the caption for the picture.

Amrita responded to the post and wrote,” Love this” with 2 heart emojis. Actor Dino Morea also adored the picture and wrote: “Arora’s and their auras. Sweet.”

Malaika had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview about how Arhaan is receptive of her relationship with Arjun. She had said, “I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today.”

