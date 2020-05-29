Step inside Malaika Arora’s stylish ‘white house’ where she is quarantining with son Arhaan

Updated: May 29, 2020 17:32 IST

Malaika Arora has been spending all her time with son Arhaan Khan and dog Casper at her Mumbai apartment during lockdown. And her regular updates on social media confirm she is in her happy place which is all about simplicity, sunshine and lots of white.

Her simple but stylish residence looks out to the azure waters of the Arabian Sea. The reality show judge and fitness enthusiast often shares glimpses of herself soaking up some sun in the balcony and is sometimes joined by Arhaan and Casper for company. The balcony is wide enough to house her greens and makes for a mini porch.

Malaika Arora’s bedroom and living room are soaked in white.

Being a minimalist, Malaika’s house is largely dominated by white – everything from the couch, bedding, walls to floor are in the pristine shade. She has, however, added colour with blue chairs to go with the white couch and a glass dining table with grey chairs. Currently living in isolation, she is usually seen lazying around in her living-cum-drawing room in her social media posts.

Her love for cutlery also looks evident as she likes to host her family and friends for lunch and dinners. She also spends a fair share of time in the kitchen and have prepared several dishes during the lockdown.

Malaika, 43, is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the two are often asked about their plans to get married. She had told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview last year, “My approach to love has also changed. From being divorced to getting into a relationship, it wasn’t easy. You want to protect yourself from getting hurt. But I am so glad that I got myself out there. That has a lot to do with this new me.”

