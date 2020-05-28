e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora shares her morning routine, endorses some time in ‘marvellous sun’

Malaika Arora shares her morning routine, endorses some time in ‘marvellous sun’

Malaika Arora shared a video soaking in some Vitamin D amid quarantine.

bollywood Updated: May 28, 2020 13:46 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Malaika Arora shared her morning routine.
Malaika Arora shared her morning routine.
         

Malaika Arora on Thursday shared a video soaking in some Vitamin D amid quarantine. The 46-year-old star put out the video on Instagram wherein she made her fans aware of her ‘every morning retro’.

In the video, Malaika is seen soaking in the sun. She said, “My every morning retro, stand in the sun, to get my shared of Vitamin D because it is so essential.” Advising her fans to try the same, Arora added, “Don’t forget! Just get that marvellous sun.”

 

View this post on Instagram

#vitamindtherapy#stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika is seen flaunting her pink glow as she ties her hair in a bun, sporting a navy-blue round neck tee, as she stands in the backdrop of a sunny sky. Along with the post she wrote, “#vitamindtherapy#stayhomestaysafe.”

Lately, the mother of one has been sharing with her fans, the updates on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos on her Instagram posts.

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared a no-makeup avatar sporting a kaftan just like her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, telling Kareena that she has swapped her gym wear for kaftans amid lockdown.

Following the post, Kareena shared Malaika’s photo on her Instagram stories and playfully trolled the diva as she asked her to swap her choice of drink. She posted on her Instagram story, “The only thing you haven’t replaced is juice for wine. Love you Malaika.”

top news
‘Taking unprecedented steps’: Centre to Supreme Court on migrant workers
‘Taking unprecedented steps’: Centre to Supreme Court on migrant workers
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala around June 1: IMD
Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala around June 1: IMD
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In