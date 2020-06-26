Malaika Arora wishes her ‘sunshine’ Arjun Kapoor on birthday, Kareena teases him for failing ‘to crack that pout’

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 35th birthday on Friday and is being showered with lovely wishes from his industry friends and family. While uncle Anil Kapoor addressed him as “chachu (uncle)” in his birthday wish for him, Kareena Kapoor pointed out how he is yet to perfect the art of pouting.

Kareena wished her Ki & Ka co-star with a candid picture on Instagram. Teasing him for not being able to sport the perfect pout, she wrote, “Another year...older & wiser but still unable to crack that pout. Happy birthday @arjunkapoor...it’s a biggish.”

Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora shared a picture of the actor on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday my sunshine”. She also shared a picture of them together as they pose with another friend who shares her bithday with Arjun. Malaika tagged the two of them as “Bday twins”.

Sonam Kapoor flooded her Instagram stories with numerous childhood pictures of cousin Arjun and her on the occasion. She shared two candid clicks from her mehendi ceremony in a separate post on Instagram and wrote, “Happy happy birthday my darling brother.. you bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you’ve gone through. Thanks for always being in my corner no matter what antics I’m up to. Love you lots brother dear.”

Anil Kapoor also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for nephew Arjun. Sharing a few throwback pictures of them together on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Happy birthday Chachu @arjunkapoor. You always make all the people in your life feel loved and cared for...It’s my favourite thing about you! Here’s to many more years of positivity, fun, humour and all the other madness that ensues when we get together!”

Anil’s daughter Rhea Kapoor also shared a few throwback pictures to wish her cousin. She wrote, “I wish you everything you want in life and more, even though I know you will fight for it always anyway! Love you brother Happy birthday!” Sharing a family picture with ‘birthday boy’ written over Arjun, Rhea wrote in another note, “We been through it all, ups and downs, moments of hilarious silence, weird unbelievable shit only reality can throw at you and through it all you’ve been growing into an even kinder and loving soul.”

Arjun’s sister Anshula also penned a touching note on the occasion, thanking him for parenting her “like a father”.

