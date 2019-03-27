Mardaani 2 first look: Rani Mukerji returns as Bollywood’s most intense cop. See pic

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has begun shooting for her next, a sequel to Mardaani, and her first look from the sets is already out. Rani sports a look similar to the first film and is seen wearing a white shirt paired with jeans.

A source told Hindustan Times that in the sequel, Rani “will be locked in a vicious battle with a 21-year old villain, who is absolutely merciless. There is going to be a smart cat-and-mouse game with a very clever villain.”

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2 first look.

“Mardaani is and will always remain very close to my heart. Right since its release every has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I am sure this announcement will come as a surprise to them. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I cannot wait to start shooting the film,” Rani had said when Mardaani 2 was announced in December last year.

In Mardaani, Rani’s character took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. “It’s very exciting for her to return to a part that was appreciated so much. She started shooting for the new film in the city on Monday,” the insider said.

Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, writer of the first Mardaani film. The film will hit the screens this year. On March 23, Mardaani 2 Gopi posted on his Instagram page to announce it. Gopi shared a photo of the clapperboard from the sets and captioned it as, “To new beginnings. #mardaani2”

The first film proved to be a breakthrough for Tahir Raj Bhasin, who featured in a negative role. Giving a sneak peek into the character of the new antagonist, Rani said, “Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil. The character has been written superbly and I’m excited to find out who the actor will be.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 will be Rani’s next release after the hit film, Hichki. Reports claim Chunkey Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday may feature as the antagonist in Mardaani 2.

