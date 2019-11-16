Marjaavaan box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh film opens strong as Ayushmann’s Bala holds ground

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan has posted encouraging box office figures on the first day of release despite largely negative reviews. The Milan Milap Zaveri film, which was slammed for being too gimmicky and melodramatic, has made an estimated Rs 6-7 crore on Friday.

A Boxofficeindia report claimed Marjaavaan earned RS 6.5-7 crore on day one. The film performed well in Maharashtra, Gujarat, CP Berar, Nizam, UP and Bihar but had a damp show in the metros, it added.

Marjaavaan is a revenge saga that also stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead. While Tara plays a mute girl, Riteish’s character is a dwarf in the film.

Talking about box office success and failures, Sidharth had recently said, “I look at it from a learning point of view. Even massive superstars of the country can’t predict the future of their films. It’s a part and parcel of the business. I have a lot of gratitude that I am a working actor. You can’t let your previous Friday affect your coming Friday.”

The report also said that Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala collected Rs 3.5 crore on its second Friday. This will take the film’s total to nearly Rs 75 crore. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is also his consecutive hit after his hit 2018 film, Stree. It had collected around Rs 129 crore at the domestic box office.

Bala is the story of a bachelor worried about his receding hairline and features Yami as a small town TikTok star named Pari Mishra and Bhumi Pednekar essays the role of a dark-skinned girl in the film.

Bala is Ayushmann’s third hit of this year and his seventh consecutive hit in three years. Ayushmann also had his biggest opener with Bala earning Rs 10.15 crore on day one and the film is also the first Ayushmann’s movie to be released in Saudi Arabia.

