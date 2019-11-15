e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Bala collects Rs 100 crore worldwide, Ayushmann Khurrana thanks fans

Ayushmann Khurrana has thanked fans for their love as his latest film, Bala, crosses Rs 100 crore on worldwide.

bollywood Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:46 IST

Asian News International
Ayushmann Khurrana at Diwali brunch during the promotions of Bala in Mumbai.
Ayushmann Khurrana at Diwali brunch during the promotions of Bala in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on a high as his latest release Bala has already crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore worldwide and the actor is thrilled with the news.

The Andhadhun actor thanked his fans for their immense love while sharing the poster of ‘Bala’ on his Instagram, and captioned the post as, “Aapke dher saare pyaar ka nateeja hai yeh. Tahe dil se shukriya.#Bala crosses the mark of 100 cr worldwide! “

 

The poster shows ‘Ayushmann Khurrana’ as his ‘Bala’ avatar striking Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose and the poster reads, “Bala scores a century worldwide.”

Earlier, clearing the standards of the censor board, ‘Bala’ became the 35-year-old actor’s first to be released in Saudi Arabia

Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar during a programme to promote Bala.
Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar during a programme to promote Bala. ( IANS )

The flick, which released on November 7, minted over Rs 10 crore on its opening day.

In the movie, Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from premature balding. It revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The film also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News