Bala collects Rs 100 crore worldwide, Ayushmann Khurrana thanks fans

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:46 IST

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on a high as his latest release Bala has already crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore worldwide and the actor is thrilled with the news.

The Andhadhun actor thanked his fans for their immense love while sharing the poster of ‘Bala’ on his Instagram, and captioned the post as, “Aapke dher saare pyaar ka nateeja hai yeh. Tahe dil se shukriya.#Bala crosses the mark of 100 cr worldwide! “

The poster shows ‘Ayushmann Khurrana’ as his ‘Bala’ avatar striking Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose and the poster reads, “Bala scores a century worldwide.”

Earlier, clearing the standards of the censor board, ‘Bala’ became the 35-year-old actor’s first to be released in Saudi Arabia

Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar during a programme to promote Bala. ( IANS )

The flick, which released on November 7, minted over Rs 10 crore on its opening day.

In the movie, Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from premature balding. It revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The film also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.

